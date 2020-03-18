‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is… (Video)
10 contestants remain
Jennifer Maas | March 18, 2020 @ 6:00 PM
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 6:21 PM
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)
“The Masked Singer” Season 3 held its Group C “playoff” round Wednesday night, with the five remaining contestants in that lineup being cut down to four when one was eliminated and unmasked by the episode’s end: The Swan.
During the hour, which is the second time fans have seen the Group C competitors perform, Astronaut, Swan, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel all sang their chosen songs. Then it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.
They picked Swan, who sang “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. She was unmasked and revealed to be actress Bella Thorne.
Along with the now-eliminated Swan, Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kitty, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel.
Between those 18 contestants, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.
Over the next two episodes, the remaining contestants in Group C — Astronaut, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel –will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join the finalists from Group A (Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle) and Group B (Kitty, Frog, Banana) in Season 3’s “Super 9” lineup. Those nine competitors will battle it out for the rest of the season to see who wins the golden mask trophy.
Read TheWrap’s interview with Thorne about her time on “The Masked Singer” here.
Watch Swan’s performance via the video above and her unmasking below.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
