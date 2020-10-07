‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Unveils Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Giraffe Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 continued tonight with its third episode and thus third unmasking of the season. But following last week’s wild self-elimination by Gremlin (who turned out to be Mickey Rourke) this week’s episode got us back on track with a decision made by the judges and at-home audience.

On Wednesday’s episode, Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Snow Owls (the show’s first-ever two-headed costume) all competed during Group A’s playoffs round.

After those four Season 4 contestants performed, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke and guest judge Joel McHale, along with the “Masked Singer” super fans voting from home, to choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination.

The masked singer in question was Giraffe, who sang Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down on It.” He was voted off and unmasked to reveal “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green. No judge guessed his identity correctly, instead throwing out suggestions like Travis Barker, Seth Green and Jason Priestley.

The full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants include Giraffe, Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Popcorn, Sun, Snow Owls, Serpent, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, Sun and Lips.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Next week, Group B’s Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Seahorse, Crocodile and Baby Alien will have their own playoff round to see who goes on to the finals, before Group C gets introduced.

Readers can find out how the format for “The Masked Singer” Season 4 will work over the next several weeks here. And if you want more information on changes implemented due to COVID, you can find that here.

Watch Giraffe’s unmasking via the clip below and see his performance above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.