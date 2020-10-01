‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Identities of Group B Contestants

The fourth season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” continued Wednesday with an episode that introduced viewers to six more of the 16 contestants competing on this installment: Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Seahorse, Crocodile, Gremlin and Baby Alien.

Those guys are part of Group B, a lineup that will be back to compete again after Group A has its playoffs next week and following the introduction of Group C. Well, all of the members of Group B will be back except for Gremlin, who the second contestant of the season to be eliminated and first-ever “Masked Singer” competitor to eliminate themselves, when he took off his mask on last night’s episode and revealed himself to be Mickey Rourke.

So that’s who Gremlin is — but who are the identities of the five remaining masked celebrities in Season 4’s Group B? See below for fans’ best guesses, which were sparked by clue packages (you can view those here), the contestants’ initial performances, and the names thrown out by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Serpent



This snake contestant, which is the first “Masked Singer” costume to feature animatronics, performed “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. The leading guesses for his identity are John Legend, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatchamacallit



The weirdest costume since Thingamajig sang “I Wish” by Skee-Lo. Fans tweeted they think this contestant is Swizz Beatz, Damian Lillard or Tyler, the Creator.

Seahorse



The fans on social media and judges in studio seem to think that Seahorse, who sang “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna, is either Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld or Bebe Rexha.

Crocodile



This cold-blooded singer performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi and made fans think he could be Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey or Donnie Wahlberg.

Baby Alien



The out-of-this-world puppet competitor performed George Michael’s “Faith.” Viewers at home and the panelists guessed the man behind this mask is either Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer or Freddie Prinze Jr.