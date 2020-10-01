‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Identities of Group B Contestants

The fourth season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” continued Wednesday with an episode that introduced viewers to six more of the 16 contestants competing on this installment: Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Seahorse, Crocodile, Gremlin and Baby Alien.
Those guys are part of Group B, a lineup that will be back to compete again after Group A has its playoffs next week and following the introduction of Group C. Well, all of the members of Group B will be back except for Gremlin, who the second contestant of the season to be eliminated and first-ever “Masked Singer” competitor to eliminate themselves, when he took off his mask on last night’s episode and revealed himself to be Mickey Rourke.
So that’s who Gremlin is — but who are the identities of the five remaining masked celebrities in Season 4’s Group B? See below for fans’ best guesses, which were sparked by clue packages (you can view those here), the contestants’ initial performances, and the names thrown out by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.
Readers can find the top guesses for Group A here.
Serpent
This snake contestant, which is the first “Masked Singer” costume to feature animatronics, performed “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. The leading guesses for his identity are John Legend, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.
Whatchamacallit
The weirdest costume since Thingamajig sang “I Wish” by Skee-Lo. Fans tweeted they think this contestant is Swizz Beatz, Damian Lillard or Tyler, the Creator.
Seahorse
The fans on social media and judges in studio seem to think that Seahorse, who sang “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna, is either Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld or Bebe Rexha.
Crocodile
This cold-blooded singer performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi and made fans think he could be Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey or Donnie Wahlberg.
Baby Alien
The out-of-this-world puppet competitor performed George Michael’s “Faith.” Viewers at home and the panelists guessed the man behind this mask is either Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer or Freddie Prinze Jr.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 106
Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.