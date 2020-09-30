‘The Masked Singer’ Has First-Ever Self Elimination and Unmasking: And the Gremlin Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 4 episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 continued Wednesday with its second episode, which ended with its second elimination and unmasking. And, just as last week’s promo for the Fox singing competition promised, this was no ordinary reveal.

Tonight, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Seahorse, Crocodile, Gremlin and Baby Alien all competed as part of “Group B.”

After those six Season 4 contestants performed, it would have been time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination. But, as TheWrap previously reported would happen, tonight’s episode saw a competitor decide to take off their own mask before voting began, marking the first time any “Masked Singer” contestant has ever eliminated themselves from the game.

The masked singer in question was Gremlin, who sang Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” before revealing himself to be actor Mickey Rourke. And the reaction to Gremlin’s secret identity from the panelists was truly wild.

Next week, Group A contestants Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Snow Owls (“The Masked Singer’s” first-ever two-celebrity costume) will return for their “playoffs” round. You can find fans’ initial top guesses for that crew here.

The full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants include Dragon (who was unmasked on the premiere and revealed to be Busta Rhymes), Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun, Snow Owls, Serpent, Gremlin, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, Sun and Lips.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Readers can find out how the format for “The Masked Singer” Season 4 will work over the next several weeks here. And if you want more information on changes implemented due to COVID, you can find that here.

Watch Gremlin’s unmasking via the clip below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

