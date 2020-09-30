‘The Masked Singer’ Has First-Ever Self Elimination and Unmasking: And the Gremlin Is… (Video)
Two Season 4 contestants down, 14 to go
Jennifer Maas | September 30, 2020 @ 6:01 PM
Last Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 6:18 PM
Fox
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 4 episode of “The Masked Singer.”)
“The Masked Singer” Season 4 continued Wednesday with its second episode, which ended with its second elimination and unmasking. And, just as last week’s promo for the Fox singing competition promised, this was no ordinary reveal.
Tonight, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Seahorse, Crocodile, Gremlin and Baby Alien all competed as part of “Group B.”
After those six Season 4 contestants performed, it would have been time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination. But, as TheWrap previously reported would happen, tonight’s episode saw a competitor decide to take off their own mask before voting began, marking the first time any “Masked Singer” contestant has ever eliminated themselves from the game.
The masked singer in question was Gremlin, who sang Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” before revealing himself to be actor Mickey Rourke. And the reaction to Gremlin’s secret identity from the panelists was truly wild.
Next week, Group A contestants Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Snow Owls (“The Masked Singer’s” first-ever two-celebrity costume) will return for their “playoffs” round. You can find fans’ initial top guesses for that crew here.
According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”
Readers can find out how the format for “The Masked Singer” Season 4 will work over the next several weeks here. And if you want more information on changes implemented due to COVID, you can find that here.
Watch Gremlin’s unmasking via the clip below.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 106
Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.