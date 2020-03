‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3: Here Are Fans’ Best Guesses for Group C’s Costumed Celebrities

(Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer”)

“The Masked Singer” moved on from its second crop of Season 3 contestants with its Wednesday episode, which introduced viewers to six more of the third season’s 18 competitors.

Those masked singers are part of Group C, a lineup that will compete over the next two weeks until they’ve been whittled down to three contestants who will join the remaining singers from Group A (White Tiger, Turtle and Kangaroo) and Group B (Kitty, Frog and Banana) as the show’s “Super Nine” finalists for the remainder of the season.

Well, we already know at least one contestant who won’t be moving on to the finals: Bear, who was the first Group C contestant eliminated and revealed to be former Alaska governor and one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. (You can see how viewers reacted to her unmasking — and performance of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” here.)

But what are the identities of the five remaining masked celebrities duking it out on the third round of the singing competition’s third season? See below for fans’ best guesses, which were sparked by clue packages (you can view those here), the contestants’ initial performances, and the names thrown out by “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

We’ve also included each of their performances to try and help you figure things out for yourself.

Swan

The leading theories for this feathered contestant are Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Rhino

The judges think he’s either Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow or Tim McGraw.

T-Rex

This dinosaur is assumed to be Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler or Rebecca Black.

Astronaut

Right now, the panelists are thinking Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass or Adam DeVine.

Night Angel

The top guesses for the identity of this very uniquely costumed masked celeb are Taylor Dayne, Monica and Lil’ Kim.



“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.