(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” revealed which competitors made it into Season 3’s Top 5 on Wednesday’s episode, which ended with the elimination and unmasking of an out-of-this-world contestant.

During the hour, titled “The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6,” Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut, Turtle and Night Angel all performed. Following the six contestants’ latest attempts to stump them, “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Gordon Ramsay and the studio audience, to choose one for elimination.

They picked Astronaut, who had performed One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” He was unmasked and revealed to be country music singer Hunter Hayes. Hayes will be interviewed on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the Fox singing competition’s new aftershow, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Hayes stumped McCarthy, Thicke, Ramsay and Jeong, who guessed that the Astronaut was Ben Platt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas or Skylar Astin. But not Scherzinger, who hit the nail on the head with Hayes as her final answer.

Along with Astronaut, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Between the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

You can watch Astronaut’s unmasking via the video below and his performance above.

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Hayes about his time on “The Masked Singer” here.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox.

