‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the T-Rex Is… (Video)

We now have our “Super Nine”

| March 25, 2020 @ 6:00 PM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 6:19 PM

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” held its Group C championship round on Wednesday, an hour that ended with the elimination and unmasking of one more contestant and thus the reveal of which three competitors will be moving on to Season 3’s “Super Nine” finals.

During the episode, Astronaut, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel all performed. After they sang their chosen songs, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Will Arnett and the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.

They picked T-Rex, who sang “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman, Vijay Prakash, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah and Mahalakshmi Iyer. She was unmasked and revealed to be 16-year-old YouTube star and “Dance Moms” alum Jojo Siwa.

Along with the now-eliminated T-Rex, Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kitty, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel.

Between those 18 contestants, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

Next week, the “Super Nine” will compete against each other for the first time in a supersized two-hour episode that features Group A’s Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle, Group B’s Banana, Frog and Kitty, and Group C’s Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel, all coming together after making it through the final round for their respective groups.

The rest of the season will follow these nine as they belt it out for the Golden Mask trophy.

You can watch T-Rex’s unmasking via the video below and her performance above. Readers can find our interview with Siwa about her time on “The Masked Singer” here.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

