(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

And another one bites the dust. The fourth episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 4 aired Wednesday, ending with another celebrity contestant being booted from the competition and having their secret identity revealed in the process.

On tonight’s episode, Baby Alien, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Crocodile, and Seahorse all competed during Group B’s playoff round.

After those five Season 4 contestants performed, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the “Masked Singer” super fans voting from home, to choose the “weakest” competitor for elimination.

The one they selected was Baby Alien. He was voted off and unmasked to reveal former NFL player Mark Sanchez.

The full Season 4 lineup of masked contestants include Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Popcorn, Sun, Snow Owls, Serpent, Crocodile, Broccoli, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, Sun and Lips.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Next week, fans will see the first performances from Group C contestants, Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster and Lips, while both Group A and Group B wait to move on to their respective finals.

Readers can find out how the format for “The Masked Singer” Season 4 will work over the next several weeks here. And if you want more information on changes implemented due to COVID, you can find that here.

Watch Baby Alien’s unmasking via the clip below and see their performance above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.