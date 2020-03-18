Joel McHale Returns to Guest Judge ‘The Masked Singer’ — and Be Tormented by Ken Jeong (Exclusive Video)
It’s a “hate-hate” relationship, you guys
Jennifer Maas | March 18, 2020 @ 4:03 PM
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 4:10 PM
“The Masked Singer” welcomes fan-favorite guest judge Joel McHale back with open arms on Wednesday’s episode. Well, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke do. And so does Nick Cannon. And so does the studio audience. It’s McHale’s fellow “Community” alum Ken Jeong who isn’t particularly thrilled to see him return to the Fox singing competition.
In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, which you can view above, when Joel is revealed to be the panelist joining the gang tonight, Ken asks Nick, “If there’s any way, for the first time in ‘Masked Singer’ history that the guest panelist can leave the mask on — is that possible?”
Cannon says the two have a “love-hate” relationship, and Jeong clarifies that it’s a “hate-hate” relationship.
The five remaining celebrities from Group “C” return for their second performances of the season. Actor and comedian Joel McHale joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs” episode.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
