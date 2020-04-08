‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Kangaroo Is… (Video)
Just seven contestants remain
Jennifer Maas | April 8, 2020 @ 6:00 PM
Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 6:10 PM
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)
Following last week’s supersize “Masked Singer” special — which brought together Season 3’s nine remaining contestants from Groups A, B and C for the first time, with one being eliminated/unmasked by the end — tonight’s episode switched things up a bit by featuring only four of the eight competitors still standing. And once they were done battling it out, we lost yet another masked singer.
During the hour, Kangaroo faced off against Night Angel, and Turtle took on Astronaut. Kangaroo and Astronaut were deemed the weaker performers in those pairings, and so they had to face off in one of the show’s fan-favorite “smackdown” rounds.
After those two sang their respective songs in hopes of staying in the game, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown and the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.
They picked Kangaroo, who had performed both Jordin Sparks’ “No Air” and Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.” She was unmasked and revealed to be model and reality TV star Jordyn Woods.
Along with Kangaroo, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).
The four remaining contestants who didn’t compete on tonight’s episode but will be featured next week are Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino.
Between the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.
You can watch Kangaroo’s unmasking via the video below and her performance of “No Air” above.
Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Woods about her time on “The Masked Singer” here.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.
