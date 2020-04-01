(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” brought together its nine remaining Season 3 contestants, a.k.a. the “Super Nine” finalists, for a special supersized episode on Wednesday. By the time the two-hour installment ended, we were down to the “Super Eight,” as one more competitor was eliminated and unmasked: The White Tiger.

During the episode, Group A’s Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle, Group B’s Banana, Frog and Kitty, and Group C’s Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel all performed for the first time against contestants outside of the initial lineups they were put in for the third season of the Fox singing competition.

After they sang their chosen songs, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination. They picked White Tiger who sang “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. He was unmasked and revealed to be retired New England Patriots player and Fox Sports football analyst Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

Along with White Tiger, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Between those 18 masked celebs, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

The rest of Season 3 will follow Kangaroo, Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel as they get picked off one by one in their battle for the Golden Mask trophy.

You can watch White Tiger’s unmasking via the video below and his performance above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.