‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Masked Singer: And the White Tiger Is… (Video)

Eight contestants remain

| April 1, 2020 @ 7:00 PM Last Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 7:33 PM

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” brought together its nine remaining Season 3 contestants, a.k.a. the “Super Nine” finalists, for a special supersized episode on Wednesday. By the time the two-hour installment ended, we were down to the “Super Eight,” as one more competitor was eliminated and unmasked: The White Tiger.

During the episode, Group A’s Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle, Group B’s Banana, Frog and Kitty, and Group C’s Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel all performed for the first time against contestants outside of the initial lineups they were put in for the third season of the Fox singing competition.

After they sang their chosen songs, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination. They picked White Tiger who sang “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. He was unmasked and revealed to be retired New England Patriots player and Fox Sports football analyst Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

Along with White Tiger, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Between those 18 masked celebs, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

The rest of Season 3 will follow Kangaroo, Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel as they get picked off one by one in their battle for the Golden Mask trophy.

You can watch White Tiger’s unmasking via the video below and his performance above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

View In Gallery

