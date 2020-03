‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Bear Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” Season 3 introduced the six contestants in Group C on Wednesday and eliminated one of them by the episode’s end. And it just so happens that the cut celebrity who was unmasked tonight turned out to be one of the most unexpected reveals in the three-season history of Fox’s whacky singing competition.

The hour saw the first performances of Bear, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel. After they all sang their chosen songs, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.

They picked Bear, who had rapped “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. She was unmasked and revealed to be former Alaska governor and one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Yeah, and the judges and audience went WILD over that unveiling.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Sets Sharon Osbourne, Yvette Nicole Brown as Guest Judges (Exclusive)

Along with the now-eliminated Bear, Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kitty, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel.

Between those 18 contestants, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

Over the next two episodes, the remaining contestants in Group C will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join the finalists from Group A (Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle) and Group B (Kitty, Frog, Banana) in Season 3’s “Super 9” lineup. Those nine competitors will battle it out for the rest of the season to see who wins the golden mask trophy.

Watch Bear’s performance via the video above and her unmasking below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.