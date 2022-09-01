It’s time to unveil two more masked contestants who will compete on Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.”

Meet Venus Fly Trap and Sir Bug a Boo. You can check out the costumes above in the exclusive photos shared with TheWrap. Both are just as zany as you’d expect from the Fox competition series.

Venus Fly Trap is just that — a massive version of the insect-trapping plant. Apparently it’s the tallest costume in “Masked Singer” history, which will surely make an interesting challenge for whomever is inside.

Meanwhile, Sir Bug a Boo is a bit more of a mystery. The creature has a cat-like face, but with a four-legged body attached to a torso with another set of arms and hands. With its tuxedo and top hat, the green-furred monster is almost reminiscent of the Cheshire Cat.

Of course, we have no idea who is inside these costumes, though speculation has already begun. Tom Brady’s absence from the Buccaneer’s training camp has sparked some conversation about whether the quarterback could be participating in “The Masked Singer,” and the show has definitely not denied the theory.

A clip of the new season obtained by TMZ shows judge Ken Jeong convinced that the contestant inside the Hummingbird costume must be a football player. “He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on ‘The Masked Singer.’ This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!” he says.

Jeong is returning to the judges’ table this season alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. Host Nick Cannon is also coming back for Season 8.

“The Masked Singer” premieres on Fox Sept. 21.