WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

Only one contestant was sent home on “The Masked Singer” this week, as opposed to the usual two that have started saying their goodbyes with the new format of the show. And under the mask this week was a veritable hip-hop icon.

It was New York Night on the show for week three, and to ring in the theme, the episode kicked off with a performance from judge Robin Thicke. He got the show rolling with a performance of “Living in New York City” from his album PAULA, which eventually resulted in host Nick Cannon and the rest of the judging panelists joining him on stage.

New York Night also brought the appearance of a few special guests, which TheWrap exclusively revealed Wednesday morning. Both the countess herself, LuAnn de Lesseps, and the Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, appeared on the episode, with de Lesseps providing the clue for the returning Medusa.

In the end, though, it wasn’t Medusa that was sent home, but rather, Polar Bear. So, who was under the mask? Well, the singing Arctic resident was revealed to be … Grandmaster Flash.

Though “Masked Singer” fans and judges usually are pretty on point with their guessing in advance, this was one time where the early guesses were off. Fans suspected anyone from Will Smith to Shaquille O’Neal, and judge Ken Jeong guessed that Polar Bear was actually the rapper Diddy. (Something Grandmaster Flash shut down very quickly while still in his mask.)

With that, the DJ said his goodbyes, and we roll ever closer to the “Masked Singer” semifinals.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.