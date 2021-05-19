‘The Masked Singer': Watch the First 2 Minutes of Tonight’s Semifinals Here (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer’s” Season 5 semifinals air Wednesday on Fox. But for fans who can’t wait to see the remaining competitors — Yeti, Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon — take the stage again ahead of next week’s finale, TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at the first two minutes of tonight’s episode.

In the clip, you’ll see a teaser of the moment when judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger finally find out the true identity of Cluedle-Doo. And based on Jenny’s reaction, which is totally over the top, we think it has to be someone near and dear to her.

The video, which you can view above, also includes host Nick Cannon recapping the road so far for Season 5, which has seen many an unmasking as the contestants vying for the Golden Mask Trophy have been whittled down to four.

The previously eliminated “Masked Singer” Season 5 contestants include Kermit the Frog (Snail), Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix), Mark McGrath (Orca), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (Raccoon), Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry-Housley (Seashell), Tyrese Gibson (Robopine), Hanson (Russian Dolls) and Cannon, who very stealthily competed as the Bulldog on one episode before returning to host the show following his recovery from COVID-19.

Here’s the official description for Wednesday’s semifinals episode of “The Masked Singer”:

“The final four singers sing their hearts out in the semi-finals and Cluedle-Doo finally reveals himself in a not-to-be-missed unmasking. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One singer will be unmasked in the all-new Semifinals episode of ‘The Masked Singer.'”

“The Masked Singer” semifinals air tonight, Wednesday, at 8/7c on Fox. The Season 5 finale will air next Wednesday at the same time.