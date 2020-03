‘The Masked Singer’ Sets Sharon Osbourne, Yvette Nicole Brown as Guest Judges (Exclusive)

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the whacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

“The Talk” co-host, who happens to be the mother of Season 2 contestant Kelly Osbourne a.k.a. The Ladybug, will join regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke for the show’s April 8 episode.

Meanwhile, Brown will be teaming up with fellow “Community” alum Jeong — and the rest of the panel — to guest judge the April 15 episode, which airs one day after the first-ever “Masked Singer” sing-a-long special.

Both ladies will appear on the show after Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants — the finalists from Group A, Group B and Group C — come together for the first time on a supersized episode airing April 1.

Now, we don’t actually know who all nine of “The Masked Singer” Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants are yet, seeing as Group C — which consists of Night Angel, The Bear, The Astronaut, T-Rex, The Rhino and The Swan — has yet to perform. Those six will be introduced during next Wednesday’s hour, titled “Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!” The episode ends “with the most shocking reveal in ‘Masked Singer’ history,” according to Fox.

Over the course of three episodes, Group C’s members will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join Group A’s Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle and Group B’s Banana, Kitty and Frog to compete in the show’s “Super Nine” lineup for the rest of the season.

Along with the now-eliminated Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Bear, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel.

Between those 18 contestants competing on Season 3, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.