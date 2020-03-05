‘The Masked Singer’ Sets First-Ever Sing-a-Long Special

Meanwhile, the “Super Nine” contestants will perform in a supersized two-hour episode on April 1

March 5, 2020

“The Masked Singer” fans are getting a double dose of good news today. Fox has set the whacky singing competition’s first-ever sing-a-long special and supersized the “Super Nine” episode in which Season 3’s finalists from Groups A, B and C will come together for the first time.

The sing-a-long event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at 8/7c. Here’s Fox’s description for the special: “Gather your friends and family, get your DIY costumes ready and sing along to your favorite season three performances.”

Two weeks before the special, the two-hour episode that features Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants all competing against each other for the first time will air at 8 p.m. on April 1.

Now, we don’t actually know who all nine of Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants are yet, seeing as Group C — which consists of Night Angel, The Bear, The Astronaut, T-Rex, The Rhino and The Swan — has yet to perform. Those six will be introduced during next Wednesday’s hour, but you can get a taste of their antics via the teaser video above.

Over the course of three episodes, Group C’s members will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join Group A’s Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle and Group B’s Banana, Kitty and Frog to compete in the show’s “Super Nine” lineup for the rest of the season.

Along with the now-eliminated Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Bear, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel.

Between those 18 contestants competing on Season 3, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

