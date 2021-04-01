‘The Masked Singer': Here Are the Best Guesses for Crab, Show’s 2nd ‘Wildcard’ Contestant

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

Following last week’s introduction of Orca, “The Masked Singer” welcomed its second “Wildcard” contestant on Wednesday’s episode. And just as the Orca managed to use his killer pipes to oust a current competitor, tonight’s newbie, Crab, clawed his way into the game, too.

This week’s “Masked Singer” saw the returns of the remaining Group B contestants, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet, and the first performance from surprise competitor Crab. He sang Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and his rendition was so good that he managed to shuffle his way into the Group B lineup, as Grandpa Monster was eliminated and unmasked to reveal YouTube star Logan Paul.

Now that Crab has entered “The Masked Singer” Season 5, judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger all have guesses about who might be under that crustacean mask. Their first assumptions, combined with the names thrown out by fans on social media, include: Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Lionel Richie, Tracy Morgan and Ralph Carter.

Also Read: 'Masked Singer': Grandpa Monster Says It's 'Almost Too Perfect' Nicole Scherzinger Mistook Him for His Brother

Fox began “The Masked Singer” Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants broken into two groups of five. However, the broadcast network said that while Groups A and B were competing, several surprise competitors would be crashing the party on different episodes for a chance to unseat an existing competitor.

That first “Wildcard” round happened during last week’s Group A episode, which saw the return of contestants Russian Dolls, Raccoon, Seashell and Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine), and the killer appearance of Orca. Raccoon was ousted and revealed to be actor Danny Trejo, with Orca swimming into his spot in the competition.

After last week’s elimination of Trejo’s Raccoon and the prior cuts of Caitlyn Jenner’s Phoenix and the Snail, who was unmasked on the season premiere and turned out to be Kermit the Frog, there are now eight remaining contestants, due to the fact that Crab took over Grandpa Monster’s slot in Group B via Wednesday’s “Wildcard” round.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.