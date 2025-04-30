‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Pearl? Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg Thinks an Elvis Clue Points to a Country Music Star | Exclusive Video

We’re down to the semi-finals on “The Masked Singer,” with only four competitors remaining. And on this week’s episode of the Fox singing competition, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thinks Pearl may just be Kacey Musgraves.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s round of competition, McCarthy-Wahlberg zeroes in on a clue for Pearl that has to do with Elvis.

“She sang on the soundtrack to ‘Elvis,’ she’s won multiple AMAs,” she deduces. “I also went to her concert. I think this could be Kacey Musgraves!”

Host Nick Cannon immediately points out that the audience likes the guess, a stark contrast to the response fellow panelist Ken Jeong often gets.

Kacey Musgraves fits squarely into the realm of country singers though, which has been the way the panelists’ guesses have leaned on Pearl thus far. Previous guesses have included Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood, Kellie Pickler and Carrie Underwood. As for Pearl’s actual identity, we’ll just have to wait and see if she makes it through to the finals.

In the meantime, Wednesday night will see the four semi-finalists perform a group rendition of “HandClap,” before taking on their solo songs. The playlist for the rest of the night includes “Maps,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “What Was I Made For,” “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”and more.

After that, the show promises “one of the most shocking unmaskings of all time.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.