The Masters Leads CBS to Sunday Victory in Viewers

Hideki Matsuyama became first Japanese man to win one of golf’s four majors

Due to the nature of live sports, the below fast-national Nielsen numbers for CBS should be considered subject to upward adjustment. In other words, while CBS and ABC appear to currently be tied for first place among adults 18-49, it is very likely CBS will adjust up (and away from ABC in the demo) when final figures become available. For now, we’ll report what we’ve got.

Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese man to win one of golf’s four majors. His victory at The Masters handed CBS the most viewers last night.

Also of note last night, Telemundo finished third in ratings, mostly thanks to airing the movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7.” The previous Sunday was Easter, which had some pretty low TV-viewing levels.

CBS and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 5.1 million.

For CBS, the conclusion of The Masters at 7 p.m. ET drew a 1.6/12 and 10.4 million total viewers. Starting at 7:30 ET, “60 Minutes” averaged a 0.8/6 and 7.7 million total viewers. Reruns followed.

For ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 had a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.8/5 and 5.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.2 million.

NBC, Univision and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Fox was sixth with 1 million flat.

For NBC, following repeats, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 had a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers. At 10, “Good Girls” got a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million total viewers.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 settled for a 0.2/2 and 717,000 total viewers. “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Great North” got a 0.3/2 and 993,000 total viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 1.2 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” finished off Fox’s primetime with a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 485,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 500,000 total viewers. “Charmed” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 339,000 total viewers.