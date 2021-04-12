Hideki Matsuyama

Getty

The Masters Leads CBS to Sunday Victory in Viewers

by | April 12, 2021 @ 9:24 AM

Hideki Matsuyama became first Japanese man to win one of golf’s four majors

Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese man to win one of golf’s four majors. His victory at The Masters handed CBS the most viewers last night.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below fast-national Nielsen numbers for CBS should be considered subject to upward adjustment. In other words, while CBS and ABC appear to currently be tied for first place among adults 18-49, it is very likely CBS will adjust up (and away from ABC in the demo) when final figures become available. For now, we’ll report what we’ve got.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

