Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have once again teamed up, this time co-creating and executive producing a new docuseries for Apple TV+ called “The Me You Can’t See.” In the first trailer for the series, we get a look at some of the big names who will be joining the pair in sharing their mental health journeys.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says to Prince Harry in the trailer, released Monday morning. The two then discuss common words they’ve heard associated with the concept of “mental health,” including “crazy,” “lost it” and “can’t keep it together.” And it’s precisely because of those words that they’ve created the docuseries.

“I don’t tell this story for my own self service. I’ve been through it and people need help,” Lady Gaga says at one point in the clip (though for this project, she’s simply “Stefani”).

The trailer also includes glimpses of more household names, including Glenn Close, NBA star DeMar DeRozan and even the late Robin Williams, who will presumably come up in conversation with his son Zak Williams, who is part of the project. But “The Me You Can’t See” will also cover everyday people, from authors to refugees to volunteers.

And of course, Oprah and Harry themselves will also share their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Me You Can’t See” here and above. The series premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21.