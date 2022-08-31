The Mighty Ducks are stepping back onto the ice — this time under the watchful eye of Josh Duhamel’s Colin Cole, a former NHL player and intensive summer camp coach.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 trailer sees the ragtag bunch, led by coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham), head to a California-based summer hockey camp.

The Disney Branded Television series, produced by ABC Signature, picks up after the Mighty Ducks team name was restored in Season 1. Led by their ever-encouraging coach Alex, the team takes to the road to attend a boot-camp-like institute run by the charismatic yet hardcore Colin.

But just as the new environment offers a place for the kids to excel at hockey without school to get in the way, the Ducks must triumph amid super-competitive stakes. In the meantime, Alex and Colin engage in a semi-good-humored rivalry as their teams face off during training.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” features returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet and Steve Brill.

Season 2 will premiere Sept. 28 with new episodes dropping weekly on Disney+.