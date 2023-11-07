Things are not looking good for Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) in an exclusive first look at the Season 3 finale of “The Morning Show.”

Episode 9 ended with Cory being accused of grooming Bradley, in an article from the gossip rag The Vault that featured a leaked photo of him helping her back to her hotel room while drunk. The clip shows him desperately knocking on Bradley’s door in hopes of talking to her about the situation.

A defeated Bradley — who quit her job at UBA’s evening news desk, live on the air, before the end of Episode 9 — shows up behind the glass pane at the door and faintly asks Cory to leaver her alone.

“Bradley! Bradley! Hey, listen I completely understand why you’d be upset with me. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of explaining to do,” Cory says at the beginning of the clip. “Paul was behind this. Can you just let me in so we can talk about it?”

Bradley is clearly still reeling from a confrontation with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) about her actions following the Jan. 6 insurrection, when she covered up for her brother’s involvement in the attack on the US Capitol. Though Cory thinks her public resignation had to do with him, the real reason is that her secret is at risk of coming to light.

“Cory, Paul knows,” she hisses through the door. “He knows.”

Not only does Paul know that Bradley deleted footage of her brother being in Washington D.C. and assaulting a police officer during the conflict, but he knows that Laura (Julianna Margulies) found out and also chose not to report the story.

“How? How does he know? Bradley?” Cory asks.

Bradley can’t even bring herself to recount what happened.

“Go away. Please,” she says in between sobs. “I’m being serious. Please.” Will Bradley get out of this twist unscathed?

A description for Season 3, Episode 10, reads: “The Hyperion-UBA deal comes to a vote; Bradley faces her past as Alex (Jennifer Aniston) considers her future in the new world order.”

“The Morning Show” Season 3 finale is set to premiere Wednesday on Apple TV+.