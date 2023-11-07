‘The Morning Show’: Bradley Begs Cory to Leave in Season 3 Finale Clip (Exclusive Video)

Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup share a heated exchange in first look at Episode 10

Things are not looking good for Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) in an exclusive first look at the Season 3 finale of “The Morning Show.”

Episode 9 ended with Cory being accused of grooming Bradley, in an article from the gossip rag The Vault that featured a leaked photo of him helping her back to her hotel room while drunk. The clip shows him desperately knocking on Bradley’s door in hopes of talking to her about the situation.

A defeated Bradley — who quit her job at UBA’s evening news desk, live on the air, before the end of Episode 9 — shows up behind the glass pane at the door and faintly asks Cory to leaver her alone.

the-morning-show-jennifer-aniston-apple
Read Next
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Review: Apple Drama Time-Hops Through COVID Aftermath

“Bradley! Bradley! Hey, listen I completely understand why you’d be upset with me. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of explaining to do,” Cory says at the beginning of the clip. “Paul was behind this. Can you just let me in so we can talk about it?”

Bradley is clearly still reeling from a confrontation with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) about her actions following the Jan. 6 insurrection, when she covered up for her brother’s involvement in the attack on the US Capitol. Though Cory thinks her public resignation had to do with him, the real reason is that her secret is at risk of coming to light.

“Cory, Paul knows,” she hisses through the door. “He knows.”

Read Next
Reese Witherspoon Felt 'Inspired' by Bradley's Season 3 Secret, 'The Morning Show' EP Says

Not only does Paul know that Bradley deleted footage of her brother being in Washington D.C. and assaulting a police officer during the conflict, but he knows that Laura (Julianna Margulies) found out and also chose not to report the story.

“How? How does he know? Bradley?” Cory asks.

Bradley can’t even bring herself to recount what happened.

“Go away. Please,” she says in between sobs. “I’m being serious. Please.” Will Bradley get out of this twist unscathed?

A description for Season 3, Episode 10, reads: “The Hyperion-UBA deal comes to a vote; Bradley faces her past as Alex (Jennifer Aniston) considers her future in the new world order.”

“The Morning Show” Season 3 finale is set to premiere Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Read Next
Jon Hamm’s ‘Morning Show’ Character Was Inspired by Tech Billionaires ‘Taking Swings’ at Legacy Media, EP Says

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.