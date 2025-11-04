‘The Mummy’ Returns: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz in Talks for New Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to return to a new “The Mummy” movie at Universal, TheWrap has learned.

“Scream 6” filmmakers Radio Silence will direct the film. David Coggeshall wrote the script.

Fraser led the first three movies starting with 1999’s “The Mummy,” 2001’s “The Mummy Returns” and 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.” The films have grossed more than $1.25 billion worldwide. Weisz starred in the first two films.

Franchise veteran Sean Daniel is set to produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment.

The official synopsis for 1999’s “The Mummy,” is as follows: The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead.

Radio Silence is repped by Brillstein, CAA, and Tara Kole. Fraser is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Weisz is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Linden Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Universal had no comment.