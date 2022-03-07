The Muppets are getting a brand new show.

Disney+ announced on Monday it has greenlit “The Muppets Mayhem,” a new comedy series starring the Muppets and Lilly Singh (“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”).

The series will follow The Electric Mayhem Band (see photo above) as they record their first ever album. Singh is playing Nora, a junior A&R executive, who has to manage and wrangle the mayhem that is the band of Muppets. The Electric Mayhem Band is made up of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet.

Adam F. Goldberg (creator of ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) developed the series with Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, based on characters created by Jim Henson. Goldberg, Barretta and Yorkes are all writing the series.

Executive producers include Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Ever. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers. Yorkes is a co-executive producer.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature, said in a statement. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since ‘The Muppet Show,’ which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio, said in a statement.