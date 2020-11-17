It was another Monday night battle between NBC and ABC

In any event, with “The Voice” facing off against “Dancing With the Stars,” Monday’s primetime was destined to come down to NBC vs. ABC.

CBS premiered its new seasons for two sitcoms and two dramas last night and ended up in third place anyway. “The Neighborhood” did pretty well and “Bob Hearts Abishola’s” Nielsen numbers were fine, but “All Rise” and “Bull” couldn’t keep up.

At the moment, it’s a tie (in the key demo).

With ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” airing on ABC in the big Chicago market (and in the smaller Minneapolis one), it is likely that the channel’s initial Nielsen numbers are artificially inflated. In other words, when final ratings come out later today, NBC may end up alone in first place.

But for now, NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 5.12 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8/5 and 6.8 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers.

For ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.8/5 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.2 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 5.11 million. At 8, the Season 3 premiere of “The Neighborhood” drew a 0.9/5 and 6 million viewers. The Season 2 premiere for “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 received a 0.7/4 and 5.6 million viewers. At 9, the “All Rise” Season 2 premiere had a 0.6/3 and 4.6 million viewers. The “Bull” Season 5 premiere at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.9 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Univision had a 2 share, Fox had a 1. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Univision was sixth with 1.1 million.

For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers. “Filthy Rich” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. The CW was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was seventh with 911,000.

For The CW, “Those Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. Following a rerun, the season finale of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” got a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers itself.