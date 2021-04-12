‘The Nevers’ Debut Matches ‘Lovecraft Country’ With 1.4 Million Multiplatform Viewers

HBO’s newest series “The Nevers” drew 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, including HBO Max, on Sunday night. That matched the overall premiere viewership for “Lovecraft Country.”

Those views are spread out between the linear HBO channel, including Sunday night replays, as well as streaming service HBO Max. On HBO Max specifically, “The Nevers” had the best opening for an HBO original series, surpassing both “Lovecraft Country” and “The Undoing,” the latter of which went on to be HBO’s most-watched series of 2020.

The finale of “The Undoing” drew 3 million viewers in November, HBO’s biggest audience since the Season 2 finale of “Big Little Lies” in 2019.

“The Nevers” is set in Victorian England, during a time when London is beset by the “Touched” people (mostly women) who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched and fighting to keep them safe.

“The Nevers” was created by Joss Whedon, who left the show midway through production on its first season, following accusations over his behavior on the set of “Justice League” reshoots by Ray Fisher. Whedon left “The Nevers” a few weeks before HBO parent company WarnerMedia announced it had concluded its investigation into those accusations.

In February, accusations of “hostile and toxic” on-set behavior were made against Whedon by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” alum Charisma Carpenter. At that time, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TheWrap “no complaints” were made about Whedon from anyone involved with “The Nevers” before he exited the series.