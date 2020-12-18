Here’s Your First Look at HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ and HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot (Video)

HBO Max dropped a teaser Thursday revealing some big titles — both film and TV series — coming to the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service in the new year. And along with promoting the slew of 2021 films that will land on the platform the same day that they are released in theaters, like “Wonder Woman 1984,” the spot included first looks at HBO Max’s long-awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot and HBO’s “The Nevers.”

Created by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” mastermind Joss Whedon, who recently exited the upcoming sci-fi drama, “The Nevers” is set in Victorian England and follows a varied group of Londoners who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities. The “Gossip Girl” is described as a “reimagining of the iconic YA series for a new generation” from the original series’ creators.

Though the 2021 preview included no footage from the yet-to-be-taped unscripted “Friends” reunion special, it did tease it as something to look forward to next year.

The ad also included sneak peeks at HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” a limited series with Kate Winslet starring as a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her, two-part documentary “Tiger,” a portrait of global golf icon Tiger Woods, and a second special episode of “Euphoria,” along with new seasons of “Insecure” and “Succession.”

There were also brief promos for the HBO Max originals “Nicki Minaj,” a docuseries offering a look inside the superstar’s life, crime thriller “No Sudden Move,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta, and the Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League.”

All of those titles will premiere in 2021, but the big tease at the end of the video was for a show that’s still on track to make it in 2022: “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Watch the HBO Max 2021 teaser video above.