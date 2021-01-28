HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Sets Philippa Goslett as New Showrunner Following Joss Whedon Exit

Philippa Goslett has been named the new showrunner of HBO’s upcoming sci-fi drama “The Nevers,” following the exit of series creator Joss Whedon late last year.

Starring Laura Donnelly, “The Nevers” was picked up straight-to-series in 2018 and was set to be Whedon’s first TV project since “Dollhouse,” which ran on Fox from 2009-2010. “The Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator exited “The Nevers” on Nov. 25.

“This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer,” Whedon said in a statement at the time. “I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

HBO released its own statement that day, saying it had “parted ways” with Whedon but remained “excited about the future of ‘The Nevers’ and look forward to its premiere in the summer of 2021.”

“The Nevers” is set in the last years of Victoria’s reign, when London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

Along with Donnelly and Skelly, “The Nevers” stars Olivia Williams, James Norton (“McMafia”), Tom Riley (“Dark Heart”), Ben Chaplin (“The Thin Red Line”), Pip Torrens (“The Crown”), Zackary Momoh (“Seven Seconds”), Amy Manson (“Torchwood”), Nick Frost (“Fighting With My Family”), Rochelle Neil (“Terminator: Dark Fate”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), Denis O’Hare (“Big Little Lies,” “Late Night”), Sonia Sawar (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Berrington (“Waterloo Road”), Ella Smith (“Babylon”), Viola Prettejohn (“Counterpart”), Anna Devlin (“Hanna”) and Martyn Ford (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”).

No premiere date has been set for “The Nevers” yet.

Along with Goslett, “The Nevers” is executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson. Whedon who retains his creator and EP credits on the series.

Goslett is a British screenwriter whose credits include “Mary Magdalene,” “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” and “Little Ashes.” On TV side, Goslett has previously developed projects for the U.K.’s BBC and Channel Four, as well as FX.

Goslett is represented by Casarotto Ramsay, UTA, and Gang Tyre.