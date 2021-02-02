‘The Nevers’ Teaser: Watch ‘Touched’ Victorian Women Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly Kick Some Ass (Video)

HBO dropped the first teaser for its Joss Whedon-created supernatural series “The Nevers” on Tuesday, revealing the ass-kicking qualities of its leading ladies who are known as the “Touched” of Victorian England.

Per HBO, “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched': people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

Watch the trailer above to meet Amalia and Penance and their amazing gifts.

Along with Donnelly and Skelly, “The Nevers” stars Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

“The Nevers” premieres in April on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Originally given a 10-episode straight-to-series order from HBO in 2018, the show’s first season is now being split up into two parts due to COVID-related production delays, with the first six episodes airing this spring.

No debut date has been set for the second batch of “The Nevers” Season 1 episodes, which are in the works right now, but they are unlikely to air this year .

The series is created and executive produced “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” mastermind Whedon, who exited the show on Nov. 25.

“This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer,” Whedon said in a statement at the time. “I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

“The Nevers” is executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett, who was recently named Whedon’s replacement as showrunner.