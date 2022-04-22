Known for his psychological horror films “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” writer-director Robert Eggers takes on his most ambitious project yet in “The Northman.” Set in A.D. 895, this bloody valentine to the Vikings follows Amleth, a young North Atlantic with loving parents and the promise of inheriting a kingdom. That all comes crashing down when his father is murdered by his uncle before his own eyes. He flees the island, swearing to one day return and avenge his family.
That synopsis may bring to mind stories like “Hamlet” and “Braveheart,” but “The Northman” is a uniquely Eggers vision. The epic tale is brought to life by a star-studded cast including Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. To find out who else appears in the film, which is now playing exclusively in theaters, read on.
Alexander Skarsgård as Prince Amleth
“The Northman” stars and is produced by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, who began developing the idea for the film more than 10 years ago. His character Amleth is a Viking prince whose life's mission is to avenge the death of his father after he witnesses his uncle brutally murder him. After escaping the island where his uncle now reigns as king, Amleth channels his rage into pillaging villages until he is reminded of his fate. Skarsgård achieved fame playing Eric Northman on “True Blood” and Tarzan in “The Legend of Tarzan.” He’s also known for his characters in “Succession” and “Big Little Lies,” in which he played the husband of his “Northman” co-star Nicole Kidman.
Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil War-Raven
Four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke plays King Aurvandil, the mighty Viking warrior-king of a small but flourishing island. He has just returned from battle and is beginning to prepare his son Amleth to someday take over the throne when he’s slain by his brother Fjölnir. Hawke currently stars as the sinister Arthur Harrow in the Marvel miniseries “Moon Knight.” He recently wrote, produced and starred in “The Good Lord Bird” and is also known for his performances in Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” and “Before” trilogy.
Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún
Hot off her Oscar nomination for “Being The Ricardos,” Nicole Kidman appears in “The Northman” as Queen Gudrún, wife to King Aurvandil and mother of Amleth. The long-haired, ethereal beauty is taken by her brother-in-law after he steals the crown. Kidman can currently be seen in the anthology series “Roar” and recently starred in the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
Claes Bang as Fjölnir The Brotherless
Danish actor and musician Claes Bang takes on the villainous role of Fjölnir, who becomes Fjölnir The Brotherless when he betrays his brother King Aurvandil. The cold-hearted warrior has an infant son of his own, to whom he plans to one day bequeath the throne. Bang is best known for his award-winning role in “The Square,” and recently featured in projects including “It Is in Us All” and “The Outlaws.”
Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest
Anya Taylor-Joy’s star continues to shine bright in her role of Olga, an enslaved Slavic woman who Amleth meets as an adult. Deeply in touch with the natural world, Olga uses her divine abilities to navigate a brutal world in which she holds no power. Taylor-Joy’s most recent projects include the final season of “Peaky Blinders” and starring roles in “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Last Night in Soho.” This is her second film with Eggers, after starring in his feature film debut, “The Witch.”
Oscar Novak as Young Amleth
Young Amleth, who narrowly escapes his island kingdom after witnessing his uncle kill his father, is played by British actor Oscar Novak. His first role was in the 2019 historical television series “Poldark.” This year, he’s already appeared in another major tentpole, “The Batman,” as a young Bruce Wayne.
Willem Dafoe as Heimir The Fool
One of the most in-demand character actors working today, Willem Dafoe features as Heimir The Fool, jester of King Aurvandil’s court. He starred in Eggers’ feature film “The Lighthouse” alongside Robert Pattinson in 2019. In the last year alone, Dafoe has appeared in nearly 10 films, among them “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Card Counter,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and as host of “Saturday Night Live.”
Björk as Seeress
“The Northman” marks Björk’s first feature film role since 1999’s “Dancer in the Dark.” The Icelandic native memorably portrays a mystical Seeress who reminds an adult Amleth of his purpose. Björk was nominated for a Best Song Oscar for “Dancer in the Dark,” but she’s best known for her four-decade career as a renowned singer-songwriter.