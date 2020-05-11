‘The Office’ Cast Re-creates Jim and Pam’s Iconic Wedding Dance for a Couple’s Virtual Ceremony (Video)

John Krasinski hosted a virtual wedding on Sunday’s “Some Good News” and made the Zoom event a little more than good when he brought in fellow “Office” alums to recreate the iconic dance sequence from Jim and Pam’s wedding.

In the video, which you can view above, Krasinski starts off by interviewing Susan and John, a couple that got engaged in front of a gas station a la Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). The pair had invited John to their wedding and he says he is able to attend — but only if they do it “right now.” That’s when he reveals he’s been ordained and can marry them over Zoom, before adding their parents and best friends into the call.

But the surprises don’t stop there.

Next, Fischer shows up dressed to the nines and Zac Brown performs a special song (“The Man Who Loves You the Most”) to accompany the bride’s virtual walk down the aisle.

Once the “I dos” had been said, John cut off his tie to mark the occasion (“The Office” fans will get it) and said, “Susan and John, because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too. So, let’s rock.”

Then he cut to clips of Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper and the rest of his “Office” family recreating the dance their characters performed to Chris Brown’s “Forever” at Jim and Pam’s wedding. They obviously had to film from wherever they are safely residing in isolation, so we’ve got a lot of interesting backgrounds here.

Before the Zoom ceremony came to a close, Fischer told the couple, “Here’s all I’m gonna say. One day, your kids are going to assume that their parents are soulmates. And in their case, they will be right.” (Again, “Office” fans will get it.)