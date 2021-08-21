‘The Office’ Is Reimagined for the COVID Era in Hilarious Twitter Thread

Ever find yourself wondering how the staff of Dunder Mifflin would cope with workplace mask mandates in this COVID era? You’re in luck. A writers room of thousands have produced a brand new episode of “The Office” through tweet replies that answers that question, complete with almost every character’s take on vaccines, working from home and everything in-between.
The impromptu pitch meeting commenced on Saturday when fans of the hit NBC sitcom found a tweet from user @Tumi213 that read, “Imagine an episode of The Office where they all have to get vaccinated.” And a full-fledged episode began to write itself in the replies.
We challenge you not to read these tweets in the characters’ voices (it’s nearly impossible).
After the cold open (perhaps containing some disturbing revelations on certain employees’ hand-washing habits — and lack thereof — at the onset of the pandemic) and opening credits sequence have rolled, imagine Michael Scott debriefing the documentary crew on his office safety strategy.
Then you’ve got Dwight’s take on the coronavirus. Virtually everyone in the replies were in agreement that he would be strictly anti-vax — for evolutionary purposes, of course.
This dovetails perfectly into a classic Creed bit.
Meanwhile, Jim is using his vaccination status as the perfect excuse to mess with Dwight yet again.
Pam is trying her best to get her co-workers to follow safety protocols to mixed results.
Ryan, presumably a “Joe Rogan Experience” listener these days, is mindlessly skeptical about the vaccine. He does, however, realize that he can use the Delta variant as an excuse to get away from sometime-girlfriend (in his mind at least), Kelly.
Kelly is, in turn, buying all of Ryan’s BS with the hope that they’ll finally be together.
Over in Accounting, Angela is only thinking of her beloved cats.
Kevin’s just in it for the chips, unaware that they’re not of the potato or tortilla variety.
Oscar, appearing on-camera via Zoom, is not leaving the WFH life anytime soon.
Andy, aka “Nard Dog,” can only discuss his vaccination experience through song.
Stanley, on the other hand, would rather take his chances with the virus than spend one more day with these people.
Phyllis, married to Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration in case you didn’t know, is talking about how the pandemic has been great for business and even better for her.
Meredith, on the other hand, is presumably unvaccinated because anything involving Coronas sounds like a pretty good time.
Daryl was on the fence about getting vaccinated until he got the push he needed.
Then we’ve got Todd Packer, and, even if he’s not an active QAnon conspiracy Facebook group member, he at least dabbles.
Erin is her usual perky but absentminded self.
Lastly, we even got David Wallace from Dunder Mifflin’s corporate office to weigh-in.