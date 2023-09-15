Based on the suspenseful novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, Hulu and Onyx Collective’s “The Other Black Girl” tackles the issue of systemic racism in the workplace through a thrilling lens. Produced by Rashida Jones, the show follows Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) as she battles microaggressions and the isolation of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books. That is until the publishing house hires Hazel May McCall (Ashleigh Murray). At first, Nella is overjoyed, but she starts to realize that though they share skin color and culture, the two girls could not be more different.

Author Harris executive produced the show, written by Gus Hickey and Jordan Reddout. Some special guest stars appear here and there throughout the sinister series. Read on to learn who plays whom in Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl”:

Nella (Sinclair Daniel) in “The Other Black Girl) (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) Nella feels lonely as the only Black girl at Wagner Books until Hazel arrives. Nella commiserates with the new editorial assistant over the experience of being a minority POC in a whitewashed company. Nella works for Vera Parini (Bellamy Young), but she encounters the head honcho Richard Wagner (Erin McCormack) from time to time. Outside of work, Nella has her boyfriend Owen (Hunter Parrish) and her best friend Malaika (Brittany Adebomula). Sinclair Daniel has appeared as Chris Winslow in “Insidious: The Red Door,” Ms. Farrow in “The Good Fight” and Mia Costello in “Madam Secretary.”

Ashleigh Murray as Hazel May McCall in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Hazel May McCall (Ashleigh Murray) Hazel gets hired to work under Maisy, Vera’s rival editor at Wagner Books. Hazel immediately bonds with Nella, but Nella notices that Hazel has an easier time sliding into their whitewashed workplace. Something is going on with Hazel, who slowly worms her way into Nella’s life. Ashleigh Murray played Josie McCoy in “Riverdale” and “Katy Keene.” She also portrayed Loryn in “Valley Girl” (2020) and Gracie in “The Way Out” (2022).

Vera (Bellamy Young), in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Vera Parini (Bellamy Young) Vera is Nella’s boss, who can be aloof at times. Her desire to impress Richard Wagner with her editor-author relationships leads to the greenlighting of a problematic book by Colin Franklin (Brian Baumgartner). She can’t seem to see past Franklin’s thinly caricatured Black character since she is too fixed on securing the deal with one of Wagner’s most consistent authors. Bellamy Young is most well-known for playing Mellie Grant in “Scandal.” She also portrayed Rachael in “Mission: Impossible III” (2006). She appeared as Catherine Metsker in “We Were Soldiers” (2002) and Dr. Miller in “Scrubs.”

Richard Wagner (Eric McCormack) in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Richard Wagner (Eric McCormack) Richard Wagner founded Wagner Books. He remains pretty involved with the publishing process, but he takes to Hazel almost immediately, at the chagrin of Nella. Richard made space for Nella’s favorite book, “Burning Heart” by Diana Gordon. Gordon’s book was edited by her best friend Kendra Rae Phillips, one of the most prominent Black editors in publishing at the time. He remains connected with Diana. You might recognize Eric McCormick from “Will & Grace,” in which he starred as Will Truman. He also appeared as Grant MacLaren in “Travelers,” Daniel Pierce in “Perception” and Ray Summers in “Dead Like Me.”

Malaika (Brittany Adebumola) in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Malaika (Brittany Adebumola) Malaika is Nella’s best friend in New York City. She works for a fitness gym owned by a man named Igor. Malaika always listens to Nella’s work woes, but even she grows suspicious of Hazel after a few meetings that go south. Adebumola appeared as Tasha ‘Storm’ Murray in CBS’ “The Equalizer, and she played Tamika Jones in the Netflix show “Grand Army.”

Diana Gordon (Garcelle Beauvais) in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Diana Gordon (Garcelle Beauvais) Nella looks up to Diana Gordon, who wrote Nella’s favorite book: “Burning Heart.” Diana worked her way into Wagner’s good graces because her best childhood friend Kendra Rae Phillips started there as an editorial assistant. Diana pitched her book to Richard one day when she met Kendra for lunch, and the pair worked on the famous novel together. Garcelle Beauvais appeared as Doris Toomes in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), Deana in “Flight” (2012) and Lisa in “A Girl Like Grace” (2015). She may be most well-known as a current member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and as Francesca “Fancy” Monroe from “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Other recent credits include “Coming 2 America,” “Black Girl Missing” and “Survival of the Thickest.”

Owen (Hunter Parrish), in “The Other Black Girl” (Photo by: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) Owen (Hunter Parrish) Owen is as supportive of a white boyfriend as they come. He is a teacher, but he also always listens to Nella’s work woes. He gets along well with Malaika for these reasons and more. Hunter Parrish appeared as Stan in “17 Again” (2009), Earl Gornicke in “RV” (2006), Luke Adler in “It’s Complicated” and Lance in “Sleepover” (2004). He portrayed Father Andrews in “Ratched,” and he played Clay in “Quantico.” He also guest starred as Alan Phillips in “This Is Us.”