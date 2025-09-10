From “Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family,” Abbott Elementary” and more, mockumentary sitcoms have continued to grow more popular among viewers, as much of the comedy comes from the idea that the wild and hilarious events taking place in the fictional world are supposed to be real. That concept is played up even more when characters nod to those watching by breaking the fourth wall and looking into the camera of the documentary crew filming their lives.

But can a show overdo it? Is there ever such a thing as breaking the fourth wall too much? TheWrap spoke to “The Office” creator Greg Daniels and his “The Paper” co-creator Michael Koman to get their opinion.

“There definitely can be too much. We have really strict rules for ourselves, and comes up a lot in the editing room,” Daniels explained, noting that some of “The Paper” cast members even sought “Office” O.G. Oscar Nuñez for “am I looking into the camera too much?” advice.

Daniels explained that he and Koman initially wanted to tackle “The Paper” in the same fashion as “The Office.”

“‘The Office’ is a very rigorous mockumentary. Like, we’re constantly turning down things because we say, how did the camera get there? Who invited the camera? And ‘The Paper,’ our urge at the beginning was to be as rigorous as ‘The Office’ because it’s in the same world, and to never have like, a scene in somebody’s bedroom and be like, ‘Well, what the hell? How’s this camera crew in the bedroom?’”

Steve Carell as Michael Scott and John Krasinski as Jim Halpert in “The Office”

Chiming in, Koman noted it’s important to consider timing and a scene’s context when utilizing the fourth wall.

“A lot of times that something feels wrong, when you can’t figure out what the problem is, it’s like, well, nobody would say that in front of a camera,” Koman explained. “People protect themselves.”

“Right,” Daniels agreed. “And it goes to the whole idea that the camera crew is not there because they’re filming a Peacock comedy show. They’re there because they think they’re doing an important documentary about journalism, and the comedy and the romance and stuff sort of sneaks in from the sides, in the background to begin with.”

“The Paper” Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.