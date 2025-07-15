‘The Pitt’ Star Katherine LaNasa Confirmed for Season 2 While Celebrating Emmy Noms From Set With Noah Wyle | Video

Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa celebrated their Emmy nominations together from “The Pitt” set in a behind-the-scenes video posted Tuesday – and incidentally confirmed the return of the latter’s character for Season 2 in the process.

Wyle was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and LaNasa got her nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. In the video, shared on Instagram by a crew member and seen below via X, the two hug while soaking up applause from their colleagues in the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Apparently taking a break from filming Season 2, the excitement is palpable from everyone on set. The Max series was also nominated for Best Drama Series.

“I’m overjoyed that the nominations were spread across all the different departments as it reflects our collective effort,” Wyle separately said of his nomination. “A heartfelt congrats to all my fellow nominees. I’m humbled and grateful.”

the pitt cast and crew celebrating katherine and noah’s nominations on set :’)) <3 pic.twitter.com/z2Qi7wr2Wx — keira (@kettlevinyl) July 15, 2025

“To receive this level of recognition at this stage of my career is a delightful surprise,” LaNasa said in her statement following the nomination. “I am so very proud of ‘The Pitt’ and especially grateful to Noah, John and Scott for entrusting me with Dana. I am beyond humbled to be included in this group of beautifully talented actresses.”

LaNasa being on set and in costume should quell any concerns fans of the first season had about LaNasa’s return. Her character Dana Evans seemed set to quit the hospital after the harrowing events of Season 1 – including a mass shooting that filled the hospital with critical patients. She even played coy when asked whether she would be back for Season 2 in May.

“I think she would probably just spend it at home with her family,” LaNasa told Gold Derby. “I think she needs a big decompression. I think she just really needs a lot of time to probably process and decompress. Probably needs some therapy.”

HBO Max did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on LaNasa’s return.

“The Pitt” takes place over a single shift at PTMC. It was announced following Season 1 that the second season of the show would take place on the Fourth of July. If the first season revolving around the annual PittFest ended explosively as it did, things will likely get even more intense for the residence and interns of The Pitt in it’s sophomore outing.