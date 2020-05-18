If you’ve already finished binge-watching Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” and are jonesing to go back to Murphyland ASAP, boy do we have some good news for you: the streaming service has set the premiere date for Season 2 of “The Politician.”
The second season of the Ben Platt-led political satire will premiere on Friday, June 19, Netflix revealed Monday. Along with that announcement came a batch of first-look photos showing what Payton (Platt) and the gang are up to in the show’s next installment.
Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Politician,” courtesy of Netflix:
“Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”
Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, “The Politician” stars Platt, Light, Midler and Paltrow along with Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss and Sam Jaeger.
Readers can find first-look photos of Season 2 — plus a poster — below and check out TheWrap’s interview with Platt about what to expect when “The Politician” returns here.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 52
Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.