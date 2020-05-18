If you’ve already finished binge-watching Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” and are jonesing to go back to Murphyland ASAP, boy do we have some good news for you: the streaming service has set the premiere date for Season 2 of “The Politician.”

The second season of the Ben Platt-led political satire will premiere on Friday, June 19, Netflix revealed Monday. Along with that announcement came a batch of first-look photos showing what Payton (Platt) and the gang are up to in the show’s next installment.

Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Politician,” courtesy of Netflix:

“Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, “The Politician” stars Platt, Light, Midler and Paltrow along with Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss and Sam Jaeger.

Readers can find first-look photos of Season 2 — plus a poster — below and check out TheWrap’s interview with Platt about what to expect when “The Politician” returns here.

