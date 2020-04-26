George Gray, the announcer for “The Price Is Right,” is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering three massive heart attacks, but according to his publicist, he is “in good spirits.”

Gray was first hospitalized in Arizona last week after suffering his first heart attack and had a second one while doctors were operating to place stents in his arteries. After the operation, the stents failed, causing a third heart attack that required a second operation.

“George is recovering in the hospital and is in good spirits. His wife Brittney is by his ‘side,’ considering the Covid-19 protocols are in effect,” Gray’s representative, Phil Viardo, told TheWrap. “He is looking to make a full recovery and return to the Price Is Right when they come back from the pandemic hiatus.”

Gray was the host of several game shows and reality TV programs, including the daytime syndicated version of “The Weakest Link,” before joining host Drew Carey on “The Price Is Right” in 2011. As with all TV productions, taping of the long-running game show was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, though sources told TheWrap that most of the show’s 48th season had been completed prior to the production shutdown. No decision has been made yet about how to handle the episodes that were not finished.