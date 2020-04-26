‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer George Gray ‘in Good Spirits’ After 3 Heart Attacks

Announcer is recovering in an Arizona hospital

| April 26, 2020 @ 11:02 AM Last Updated: April 26, 2020 @ 11:32 AM
George Gray The Price Is Right

CBS

George Gray, the announcer for “The Price Is Right,” is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering three massive heart attacks, but according to his publicist, he is “in good spirits.”

Gray was first hospitalized in Arizona last week after suffering his first heart attack and had a second one while doctors were operating to place stents in his arteries. After the operation, the stents failed, causing a third heart attack that required a second operation.

“George is recovering in the hospital and is in good spirits. His wife Brittney is by his ‘side,’ considering the Covid-19 protocols are in effect,” Gray’s representative, Phil Viardo, told TheWrap. “He is looking to make a full recovery and return to the Price Is Right when they come back from the pandemic hiatus.”

Gray was the host of several game shows and reality TV programs, including the daytime syndicated version of “The Weakest Link,” before joining host Drew Carey on “The Price Is Right” in 2011. As with all TV productions, taping of the long-running game show was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, though sources told TheWrap that most of the show’s 48th season had been completed prior to the production shutdown. No decision has been made yet about how to handle the episodes that were not finished.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
1 of 53

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE