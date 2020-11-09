‘Princess Switch 2’ Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens Swap Lives Again Before a 3rd Vanessa Hudgens Shows Up (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Princess Switch 2” on Monday, revealing not one, not two, but three royally fantastic roles for Vanessa Hudgens in the follow-up to the streaming service’s 2018 holiday movie. And with triple the fun what could go wrong? Well, a lot, apparently.

In the trailer for “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” which you can view via the video above, Stacy (Hudgens) is determined to get Margaret (also Hudgens) back together with her former lover Kevin by pulling yet another switch. It looks like the plan might actually be working until Margaret’s cousin Fiona (the third Hudgens) shows up and begins plotting to steal her crown.

Here’s the official description for “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” which launches Nov. 19:

Also Read: Almost Half of Netflix Subscribers Watched at Least One Original Holiday Movie Last Year

“When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!”

Along with Hudgens, Hudgens and Hudgens, the movie stars Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar.

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” is directed by Mike Rohl and written by Robin Bernheim Burger and Megan Metzger based on characters the two created. The movie is produced by Brad Krevoy, Steven R. McGlothen and Hudgens. Executive producers include Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Burger

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” is one of several new holiday titles Netflix is launching this season, along with a new rom-com series “Dash & Lily” and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.” Readers can see the full list here.