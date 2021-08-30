‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ to Premiere Sept 30 on Apple TV+

Jon Stewart’s new current affairs series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” will debut on Thursday, Sept. 30 on AppleTV+ with new episodes coming every other week, Apple announced on Monday.

The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Sept. 30 on Apple Podcasts, with new episodes every week where available.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a single-issue series that takes a “deep dive” into topics that are part of the national conversation. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode “featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue and yes, lots of jokes.”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is the result of Stewart’s multi-year partnership with AppleTV+. Stewart previously had a deal at HBO, which included plans for an animated cable news parody series that was later scrapped. The then-untitled new current events show was announced in October 2020.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart via his Busboy Productions. The series is executive-produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari with Stewart’s manager James Dixon and Richard Plepler, former chairman and CEO of HBO, through Plepler’s Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez serves as head writer and Lorrie Baranck is supervising producer.

The project will mark Jon Stewart’s first regular TV presence since leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 2015, after a multiple Emmy-winning run that began in 1999. Stewart wrote and directed the movie “Irresistible,” about a Democratic political consultant who helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. Originally set for a theatrical release in May 2020, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 and then released in June of that year on Premium VOD and in selected theaters by Focus Features.