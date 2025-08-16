‘The Rainmaker’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

The next screen adaptation of a John Grisham novel is here, this time in the form of a TV series. “The Rainmaker” hits the USA network on Friday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the series centers on Rudy Baylor, freshly out of law school, as he goes head-to-head with Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. With a bit of help, Rudy uncovers two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son and works to solve them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

“The Rainmaker” premieres Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

Is it streaming?

Not right away. You can catch new episodes on USA, but you can stream them on Peacock one week after they air. So, should you choose to watch via Peacock only, you’ll be a week behind the live crowd.

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of “The Rainmaker.”

When do new episodes come out?

You won’t be able to binge “The Rainmaker,” as new episodes air every Friday. Here’s how that breaks down for the season:

Episode 1: Airs Aug. 15 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Aug. 22

Airs Aug. 15 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Aug. 22 Episode 2: Airs Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Aug. 29

Airs Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Aug. 29 Episode 3: Airs Aug. 29 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 5

Airs Aug. 29 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 5 Episode 4: Airs September 5 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 12

Airs September 5 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 12 Episode 5: Airs Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 19

Airs Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 19 Episode 6: Airs Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 26

Airs Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Sept. 26 Episode 7: Airs Sept. 26 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 3

Airs Sept. 26 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 3 Episode 8: Airs Oct.3 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 10

Airs Oct.3 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 10 Episode 9: Airs Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 17

Airs Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 17 Episode 10 (finale): Airs Oct. 17 at 10 p.m., Streaming on Peacock Oct. 24

Who stars in it?

“The Rainmaker” stars Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara.

Watch the trailer: