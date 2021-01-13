“This Is Us” dips to another new low with episode about Randall’s birth mother

Despite airing all reruns, CBS topped Tuesday primetime in terms of total viewers. It helps when the first repeat on your schedule is titled “NCIS.”

“This Is Us” slipped from last week to set another record low for the series in the key demo’s (adults 18-49) ratings, but it added a few hundred-thousand total viewers with the backstory of Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother. Still, NBC topped Tuesday in ratings, when Fox’s “The Resident” and “Prodigal Son” season premieres forced a three-way tie for second place with CBS and ABC among adults under 50.

NBC’s “This Is Us” was still the highest-rated and most-watched show last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 9, “This Is Us” drew a 0.9/6 and 5.3 million viewers. “Nurses” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

CBS, Fox and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.5 million, Fox was third with 3 million and ABC was fourth with 2.2 million.

For Fox, “The Resident” Season 4 premiere at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9, the “Prodigal Son” Season 2 premiere had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

ABC aired movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” throughout primetime.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 483,000. The “Two Sentence Horror Stories” Season 2 premiere at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 576,000 viewers. A second episode at 8:30 received a 0.1/1 and 474,000. The series debut of thriller series “Trickster” at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 441,000 viewers.