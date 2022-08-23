‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)

Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday.

The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer look at other parts of the kingdoms and characters, including Nazanin Boniadi’s Bronwyn giving an emotionally-pained look at Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) as he says, “We can survive this, you and I.”

Other characters featured in the trailer are High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); and Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).

The two-episode series premiere of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” drops Friday, Sept. 2.

It tells the story of the Second Age of Middle Earth, in “an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from [J.R.R.] Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” per a logline from the streamer