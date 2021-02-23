‘The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret’ Docuseries Ordered at Hulu

A docuseries titled “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” has been ordered at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The show comes from “Valentino” and “The Reagans” director and former Vanity Fair journalist Matt Tyrnauer. It consists of three hourlong episodes about the fashion brand, which has been plagued by public criticism and internal complaints in recent years.

Per its official description, “‘The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret’ takes us behind the scenes through first-hand accounts and deep investigative research to reveal the inner workings of one of the country’s largest brands and cultural institutions.”

L Brands, which owns the lingerie company, scrapped the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2019.

“We think it’s important to evolve the messaging of Victoria’s Secret,” Stuart Burgdoerfer, L Brands chief financial officer, said in an interview with New York Magazine in November 2019. “We will be communicating to customers but nothing similar in magnitude to the fashion show. We will communicate to customers through lots of vehicles including social media and other channels.”

Production is currently underway on the investigative docuseries, which is tentatively set for a 2022 premiere on Hulu.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” will be executive produced by Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser for Altimeter Films, Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll for Film 45 and Elizabeth Rogers.

Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales for the series.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” joins Hulu’s growing slate of original documentaries, including “Fyre Fraud,” “Minding The Gap,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “I Am Greta” and “Hillary.”