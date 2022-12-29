‘The Rookie’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause of Death Revealed

Tyler Sanders, who played Logan Hawke on ABC’s “The Rookie” and Leo on “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” died “from the effects of fentanyl,” according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The report listed his death as accidental. He was found dead on June 16 at his home in Los Angeles.

According to the full report, which was obtained by TMZ, Tyler texted a friend the night before his death that he was using fentanyl and did not reply to the friend’s phone calls after sending the text.

Sanders also appeared in an episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” as young Jake Otto and on FOX’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.” He received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in the “Just Add Magic”spinoff.

He also appeared in the 2019 Kevin Sorbo film “The Reliant.”