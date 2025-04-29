‘The Rookie’ Preview: Nolan Gets a New Rookie After a Familiar Face Returns

A controversial character makes his return at Mid-Wilshire as Season 7 nears its finale

Everyone’s favorite pathological liar is back at Mid-Wilshire in this week’s episode of “The Rookie.” Seth (Patrick Keleher) was ousted from the team earlier in Season 7 after Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) caught her rookie in a series of lies, including his cancer diagnosis. When Seth refused to take a blood test, the BOOT got the boot for refusing to follow orders. But now, the schemer has finagled his way back into the station and we’ve got an exclusive clip previewing Seth’s unwelcome return.

Why would he want to go back somewhere he’s so clearly not wanted and what makes that determination run so deep? “It’s just something that, from a very young age, he felt like he needed to. He needed it,” Keleher told TheWrap.

“He’s very insecure. I think the external helping people really is an internal reflection on him needing to help himself,” the actor said. “By him lying, he’s causing so much harm to himself, so by helping other people, I think that he thinks is a direct result to help him figure things out.”

A tense scene in a police locker room shows several officers, some in uniform and others in casual clothes, gathered around a young man wearing a light gray jacket and backpack. Blue lockers are in the background and motivational posters are on the lockers.
“The Rookie” Season 7 (ABC)
A tan police officer in uniform looks right of frame
Can Seth help himself — or keep himself from spinning more tall tales? You can see the fallout from his unexpected return when “The Rookie” debuts its latest episode at 10 p.m. ET/PT (pushed back from its regular 9 p.m. timeslot this week, on account of ABC News’ interview with Donald Trump).

Here’s the synopsis for Episode 716, “The Return.”

The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley, and Tim supports Lucy as she prepares for the sergeant’s exam.

