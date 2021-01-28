Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Casts Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Netflix’s “The Sandman” adaptation has cast Tom Sturridge in the leading role of Dream a.k.a. Morpheus, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Joining Sturridge’s Lord of the Dreaming in the TV series based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels are Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, the ruler of Hell; Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, the chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm; Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store; Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician; and Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

Per Netflix, “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

“For the last thirty-three years, the ‘Sandman’ characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman said. “I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series, “The Sandman,” is co-written by Gaiman, Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer, with all three executive producing and Heinberg set as showrunner.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

See “The Sandman” casting photo below, courtesy of Netflix.