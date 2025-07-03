‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Keeping track of the many characters in “The Sandman” can be daunting at times.

The Netflix series has a number of familiar faces cast in the various roles of The Endless and their allies. Coupled with that is the fact that many only pop up for an episode or two at a time. But these are the faces to remember the most as fans prep for their binge of Season 2.

Here is a who’s who for “The Sandman” Season 2 cast and where you might have seen them before.

“The Sandman” Season 2 (Netflix)

Tom Sturridge as Dream

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream, aka Morpheus.

Sturridge has also appeared in “On the Road,” “Far From the Madding Crowd,” “The Boat That Rocks” – formerly “Pirate Radio” – and “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

Gwendoline Christie in “The Sandman.” (Ed Miller/Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar in “The Sandman.”

Christie is most known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She also played Captain Phasma in “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.” More recently, she’s appeared in shows like “Severance” and “Wednesday.”

Image via Netflix

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Death in “The Sandman.”

Howell-Baptiste has starred in “Cruella,” “Queenspins,” “We Strangers,” the TV shows “Sugar,” “Why Women Kill,” “The Good Place” and “Barry,” and the Stephen King adaptation “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.”

Image via Netflix

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Vivienne Acheampong plays Lucienne in “The Sandman.”

Acheampong has also appeared in “The Witches,” “Jackdaw,” “The One,” and “Everything Now.”

Image via Netflix

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine in “The Sandman.”

Coleman is most known for her role as Clara Oswald in “Doctor Who” opposite Matt Smith. She has also appeared in “Me Before You,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and the series “Victoria.” She also voiced Melia in the “Xenoblade Chronicles” video game series.

Matthew the Raven in “The Sandman” (Credit: Netflix)

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Patton Oswalt voices Matthew the Raven in “The Sandman.”

Outside of his stand-up comedy, Oswalt is most known for roles in “King of Queens,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” and voicing Remy in “Ratatouille.” More recently, he’s been in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Hacks” and “Suits: LA.”