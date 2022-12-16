We've Got Hollywood Covered
The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)

Participants at the Dec. 13. event included Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Blythewood and Xochitl Gomez

Guest Writer | December 16, 2022 @ 6:04 PM
Thuso Mbedu, Sharon Waxman and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Thuso Mbedu and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Thuso Mbedu
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Gina Prince-Bythewood
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Niecy Nash
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Claire Foy
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Skylar Griswold
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Stephanie Hsu
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Stephanie Hsu and Janet Yang
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Xochitl Gomez
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Christy Carlson Romano
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Skye Townsend
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ashly Burch
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Skylar Griswold
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Thuso Mbedu
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ambalika Williams
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Thuso Mbedu and Ambalika Williams
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Ambalika Williams and Niecy Nash
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Niecy Nash
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Rahwa Ghebre-Ab
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Brooklynne Webb
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Catie Li
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jillian Mercado
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Raeann Langas
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Tonya Lewis Lee
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Tembi Locke and Attica Locke
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Attica Locke
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Munera
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Julia Boorstin
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Elle B. Mambetov
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Rachel Nichols
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Ivy Kagan Bierman
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ivy Kagan Bierman
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Rosanny Zayas
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Lolo Spencer
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Lolo Spencer
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Yi Zhou
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jessica Knoll
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Kim Lewis
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Paula Eiselt
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Victoria Garrick Browne
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Effie T. Brown
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Alexis Capri
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Latashia DeVeaux
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Mia Samson
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Eliana Reyes
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Anna Sitar
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Nastia Liukin and guest Ben
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Changemakers Dinner
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Mimi Griswold and Skylar Griswold
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Changemakers Dinner
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

