‘The Secret Life of the Zoo’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date: Watch the Keepers Get Licked and Poo’d On (Exclusive)

Adorable and gross

| July 31, 2020 @ 7:00 AM

Wanna see a zookeeper get poo’d on? Then have we got news — and some footage — for you!

“The Secret Life of the Zoo,” a British series imported to this side of the pond by Animal Planet, is returning to cable on Saturday with its Season 5 (stateside) premiere. In addition to disclosing the U.S. premiere date, TheWrap has your first look at the new run of episodes.

Watch the Season 5 preview via the video above — don’t pooh-pooh it.

Hazel the flamingo, you nasty.

In the Season 5 premiere of “The Secret Life of the Zoo,” Chester Zoo keepers work tirelessly to save the mischievous Girlie, one of the critically endangered blue-throated macaws, after she escapes from the zoo as her more reserved sister Lady calls out for her to return, according to Animal Planet’s description of the episode. Plus, the resilience of the zoo’s Sumatran orangutans is tested as they recover from a tragic fire that engulfed their enclosure.

And finally, audiences will also meet Dagmar, the matriarch of the giraffe herd, as she prepares to give birth and welcome a new member to the Chester Zoo family.

Turns out the miracle of life is kinda gross with giraffes too. (That sentence is our interpretation, not Animal Planet’s.)

Throughout the fifth season, viewers will see the heartfelt companionship between the animals and their keepers as well as the zoo’s breakthrough breeding programs that help several rare and endangered species fight back from the brink of extinction, the cable channel continued.

“The Secret Life of the Zoo” was previously narrated by Olivia Colman (the 2019 Oscar winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “The Favourite”). These days, the voice of Chester Zoo God is played by Tamsin Greig (“Green Wing,” “Belgravia,” “Shaun of the Dead”).

The new season premieres stateside on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

